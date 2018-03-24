UPSC is hiring for professor, advocate and other posts, apply before April 12 at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: Those interested in applying can do so at the official website upsconline.nic.in Those interested in applying can do so at the official website upsconline.nic.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the positions of commissioner, professor, advocate, secretary etc. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of application is April 12. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/recruitment test.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 13

Designation

Assistant Commissioner (Cooperation/Credit): 1

Deputy Drugs Controller: 1

Assistant Drugs Controller: 2

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering): 1

Additional Government Advocate: 2

Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser: 6

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Commissioner: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in agriculture or agricultural economics or economics or commerce or statistics from a recognised university or institute.

Deputy Drugs Controller: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in technology/engineering in bio-medical engineering or chemical engineering or bio-technology or mechanical or electrical engineering or electronics or instrumentation engineering or polymer engineering with seven years’ experience in manufacturing or testing or regulation of medical devices or in research or designing

Or

Bachelor’s degree in technology/engineering in bio-medical engineering or chemical engineering or bio-technology or mechanical or electrical engineering or electronics or instrumentation engineering or polymer engineering with nine years’ experience in manufacturing or testing or regulation of medical devices or in research or designing.

Assistant Drugs Controller: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in technology/engineering in bio- medical engineering or chemical engineering or bio-technology or mechanical or electrical engineering or electronics or instrumentation engineering or polymer engineering with two years’ experience in manufacturing or testing or regulation of medical devices or in research or designing

Or

Bachelor’s degree in technology/engineering in bio-medical engineering or chemical engineering or bio-technology or mechanical or electrical engineering or electronics or instrumentation engineering or polymer engineering with four years’ experience in manufacturing or testing or regulation of medical devices or in research or designing.

Assistant Professor: Aspirants should be holding a first class master’s degree in electrical engineering.

Additional Government Advocate: Aspirants should be holding a degree in law of a recognised university or equivalent and should have been a member of a state judicial service for a period of not less than thirteen years or should have held a superior post in the legal department of a state for a period of not less than thirteen years or a central government servant who has had experience in legal affairs for not less than thirteen years or is a qualified legal practitioner.

Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser: Aspirants should be holding a degree in law of a recognised university or equivalent and should have been a member of the Indian civil service permanently allotted to the judiciary or of a state judicial service for a period of not less than sixteen years or has held a superior post in the legal department of a state for a period of not less than sixteen years or have been a central government servant who has had experience in legal affairs for not less than sixteen years.

Age limit:

Assistant Commissioner: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years.

Deputy Drugs Controller: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 50 years.

Assistant Drugs Controller: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years.

Assistant Professor: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Additional Government Advocate: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 50 years.

Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 50 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website upsconline.nic.in

Important dates

Last date for applying online: April 12

Last date for printing of submitted online application: April 13

