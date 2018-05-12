UPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for Professor, Director, Architect and other posts, salary over Rs 39,000

UPSC recruitment 2018: The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview/recruitment test. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview/recruitment test.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a new recruitment notification, inviting eligible and interested aspirants to apply for various posts such as that of Director, Registrar, Professor, Tax Officer, etc. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of May 31. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview/recruitment test. The date for the same shall be intimated separately.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 18

Designation

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit): 3

Assistant Registrar (Academic): 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 2

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 6

Assistant Architect: 1

Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: 1

Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics: 1

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: 1

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics: 1

Commercial Tax Officer: 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Director: The aspirant should be a chartered accountant or cost and management accountant or company secretary or chartered financial analyst or post graduate diploma in management (finance) or should have done master’s in business administration (finance), or masters of business Economics or master’s in commerce or bachelor’s in law.

Assistant Registrar: The aspirant should be holding a degree from a recognised university or equivalent.

Scientist ‘B’: The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in chemistry/AIC by examination/biochemistry/ forensic science with chemistry as one of the subjects at bachelor of science level from a recognised university.

Assistant Executive Engineer: The aspirant should be holding a degree in telecommunications/electronics engineering/electronics and communications engineering from a recognised university or equivalent.

Assistant Architect: The aspirant should be holding a degree in architecture or an equivalent diploma from a recognised university/institution or equivalent (i.e associate membership of the Indian Institute of Architects by examination). He/she should be registered with the Council of Architecture India.

Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: The aspirant should be holding a good academic record with a Ph.D degree in applied mathematics and a master’s degree with at-least 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade).

Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics: The aspirant should be holding a good academic record with a Ph.D degree in applied physics and a master’s degree with at-least 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade).

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: The aspirant should be holding a good academic record as defined by concerned university with atleast 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade) at the master’s degree level in applied mathematics from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. He/she should have passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grant Commission (UGC), CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics: The aspirant should be holding a good academic record as defined by concerned university with atleast 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade) at the master’s degree level in applied physics from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. He/she should have passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grant Commission (UGC), CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

Commercial Tax Officer: The aspirant should possess a bachelor’s degree in commerce/economics/business studies plus. He/she should also be holding two years of experience in taxation accounting in any government or listed private sector organisation or firm of chartered accountant/ cost and management accountant/corporate secretary.

Age limit:

Assistant Director: The age should be maximum 30 years.

Assistant Registrar: The age should be maximum 30 years.

Scientist ‘B’: The age should be maximum 35 years.

Assistant Executive Engineer: The age should be maximum 35 years.

Assistant Architect: The age should be maximum 40 years.

Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: The age should be maximum 50 years.

Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics: The age should be maximum 55 years.

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: The age should be maximum 35 years.

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics: The age should be maximum 40 years.

Commercial Tax Officer: The age should be maximum 30 years.

Click here to apply directly

Pay scale

Assistant Director: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,800.

Assistant Registrar: Level 7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Scientist ‘B’: Level 10 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Executive Engineer: Level 10 in pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Architect: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000, along with a grade pay of Rs 9,000.

Associate Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000, along with a grade pay of Rs 9,000.

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Physics: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Commercial Tax Officer: Level 7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Important dates

Last date for online application submission: May 31

Last date for printing submitted online application: June 1

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd