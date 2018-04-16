UPSC recruitment: 120 manager, professor, geologist and other posts, check details

UPSC recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring for the positions of manager, assistant professor, geologist, principal, administrative officer and others. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring for the positions of manager, assistant professor, geologist, principal, administrative officer and others.

UPSC recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a fresh recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the positions of manager, assistant professor, geologist, principal, administrative officer and others. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of applications is May 3. The last date for printing the submitted online application form is May 4. The selection will be made on the basis of an interview and so the candidates should make sure that the information provided by them in their application form is true.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 120

Designation

Manager (Marketing and Trade): 1

Assistant Professor (Physiology): 6

Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery): 7

Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering): 1

Assistant Geologist: 75

Administrative Officer: 16

Assistant Director Grade-I (Technical): 1

Drugs Inspector: 7

Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel: 1

Head of Department (Information Technology): 1

Principal, Government Polytechnic: 1

Training and Placement Officer: 1

Workshop Superintendent: 1

Assistant Public Prosecutor: 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Manager: The aspirants should be holding a post graduate degree in marketing or business management or business administration from a recognised university or institute or equivalent. Those with five years of post qualification experience in the field of marketing and trade will be preferred.

Assistant Professor (Physiology/plastic surgery): The aspirants should be holding a recognised MBBS degree qualification. They should also be holding post- graduate degree in the concerned specialty or super-speciality or should have pursued MBBS with MSc (physiology) or Master of Science (medical physiology) with Doctor of Philosophy (medical physiology) or Master of Science (medical physiology) with Doctor of Science (medical physiology).

Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering): The aspirants should be holding a first class master’s degree in fire/civil engineering.

Assistant Geologist: The aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in geology or applied geology or geo-exploration or mineral exploration or engineering geology or geo-chemistry or marine geology or earth science and resource management or oceanography and coastal area studies (coastal geology) or environmental geology or geo-informatics from a recognised university or institution.

Administrative Officer: The aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree of a recognised university.

Assistant Director: The aspirants should be holding a degree in textile manufacture/textile technology/textile engineering of a recognised university or equivalent. Equivalent means “Graduation in textile engineering awarded by the institution of engineers (India)”.

Drugs Inspector: The aspirants should be holding a degree in pharmacy or pharmaceutical science or in medicine with specialisation in clinical pharmacology or microbiology from a university established in India by law.

Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel: The aspirants should be holding a degree in law of a recognised university or equivalent.

Head of Department (IT): The aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s and master’s degree in information technology with first class in bachelor’s or master’s level from a recognised university. Minimum of ten years relevant experience in teaching/research/industry is required

Or

Bachelor’s and master’s degree in IT with first class or equivalent either in bachelor’s or master’s level and PhD or equivalent in appropriate discipline in engineering/technology from a recognised university.

Principal, Government Polytechnic: The aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s and master’s degree in appropriate branch of engineering/technology (i.e. civil/mechanical/chemical/electrical/computer engineering and information technology) with first class or equivalent either in bachelor’s or master’s level and PhD in engineering from a recognised university. Minimum of ten years relevant experience in teaching/research/industry is required.

Training and Placement Officer: The aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology in the relevant branch (i.e. civil engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering and information technology) with first class from a recognised university. They should possess three years of experience in teaching or research.

Workshop Superintendent: The aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering/technology with first class from a recognised university and three years experience in teaching or research.

Assistant Public Prosecutor: The aspirants should be holding a degree in law from a recognised university along with three years experience at a bar.

Age limit:

Manager: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 40 years.

Assistant Professor (Physiology/Plastic Surgery): The age of the aspirants should not exceed 40 years.

Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering): The age of the aspirants should not exceed 35 years.

Assistant Geologist: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years.

Administrative Officer: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years.

Assistant Director: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 40 years.

Drugs Inspector: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years.

Legal Advisor: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 50 years.

Head of Department: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 40 years.

Principal: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 50 years.

Training & Placement Officer: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 35 years.

Workshop Superintendent: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 35 years.

Assistant Public Prosecutor: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 33 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms. Those selected will be appointed on probation as per rule. In certain cases, recruitment test may also be organised. While attending the interview, candidates are required to bring the printout of the online application and other relevant original documents/certificates along with self attested copies and other items specified in the summon letter for interview.

