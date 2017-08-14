UPSC NDA/ NA II exam 2017: Admit card released, download now

UPSC NDA admit card 2017: The candidates who do not have clear photos on their admit card, need to bring a valid ID proof like election card UPSC NDA admit card 2017: The candidates who do not have clear photos on their admit card, need to bring a valid ID proof like election card

Union Public Service Commission has released the notification inviting eligible candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination 2017 to fill a total of 390 seats. The online applications have to be filled by June 30 till 6 pm. The examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on September 10, 2017.

The selection will be done in two stages. It will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board. There will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy II exam 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log in to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the page under ‘What’s New’, there is a link ‘e-Admit Card – National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (II) Examination, 2017’, click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: There will be a link to download the e-admit card

Step 5: Click on it

Step 6: Read the important instructions and click on yes written below

Step 7: A page will display with an option asking registration ID and roll number

Step 8: Click on the desired section

Step 9: The admit card will appear, download and take a print out.

Note: The candidate has to enter the examination hall 20 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. The candidates who do not have clear photos on their admit card, need to bring a valid ID proof like election card

Vacancy details for NDA/ NA

National Defence Academy: 335 (208 for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force)Naval

Naval Academy: 55

