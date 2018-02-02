UPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for multiple posts at upsc.gov.in, check total vacancies and registration details

UPSC recruitment 2018: Applications available at upsconline.gov.in UPSC recruitment 2018: Applications available at upsconline.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: A recruitment notification has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for multiple positions such as Commissioner, Aeronautical Officer and others at the official website – upsc.gov.in. Interested lot can register online for the same at the website itself. The last date for submission of online application is February 15. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/recruitment test.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 28

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Commissioner (Crops): There is one vacancy for this post. Aspirants should beholding a master’s degree in agricultural economics or agricultural extension or agronomy or entomology or nematology or genetics and plant breeding or agriculture botany or plant biotechnology or plant pathology or plant physiology or seed science and technology or soil science and agricultural chemistry with three years experience in the area of production and productivity. Or, a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from a recognised university or institute.

Aeronautical Officer (12 posts): Aspirants should be holding a degree in aeronautical or electrical or electronics or mechanical or metallurgical engineering from a recognised university.

Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical) (2 posts): Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in physics from a recognised university or institute. Or, bachelor of engineering or bachelor of technology in mechanical engineering or metallurgical engineering from a recognised university or institute.

Junior Scientific Officer (Explosive) 2 posts: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in chemistry/forensic science with chemistry as one of the subjects at bachelor of science level from a recognised university or equivalent.

Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical): 11 posts

Assistant Chemist: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in any branch of chemistry or bachelor degree in chemical engineering or technology from a recognised university or institution or degree or diploma conferred by the Associate Institute of Chemist (India) in chemistry.

Age limit:

Assistant Commissioner: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years.

Aeronautical Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Scientist ‘B’: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Junior Scientific Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years.

Assistant Chemist: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years.

Pay scale

Assistant Commissioner: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,600.

Aeronautical Officer: Level-10 of the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Scientist ‘B’: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Junior Scientific Officer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

Assistant Chemist: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Here’s how to apply

The interested candidates can go to the official website upsconline.gov.in.

Important date

Last date for submission of online application: February 15

Last date for printing the submitted online application: February 16

