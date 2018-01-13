UPSC is offering excellent salary for Professor, Chemist and other posts, apply at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring for the posts of Assistant Professor, Director, Chemist and others. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring for the posts of Assistant Professor, Director, Chemist and others.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Assistant Professor, Director, Chemist and others. Interested ones can apply at the official website – upsc.gov.in before February 1.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 23

Designation

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Surgery): 2

Chemist: 3

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms): 1

Scientist-‘B’ (Hydrometeorologist): 6

Medical Officer: 11

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Surgery): Aspirants should be holding a recognised MBBS degree. (ii) Post-Graduate degree in the concerned specialty or super-speciality.

Chemist: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in chemistry from a recognised university or institution.

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms): Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree or equivalent post graduate diploma in any of these subjects-: history/sociology/economics/political science/public administration/ geography/or law from a recognised university or equivalent.

Scientist-‘B’ (Hydrometeorologist): Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in science or degree in engineering from a recognised university or equivalent.

Medical Officer: Aspirants should be holding medical qualifications included in the first or the second schedule or Part-II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualifications). They should also have completed compulsory rotating in internship.

Age limit:

Assistant Professor: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 43 years.

Chemist: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Deputy Director: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years.

Scientist-‘B’: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Medical Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Pay scale

Assistant Professor: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a

grade pay Rs 6,600.

Chemist: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Deputy Director: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a

grade pay Rs 6,600.

Scientist-‘B’: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Medical Officer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a

grade pay Rs 5,400.

Selection process

The selection will be made only on the basis of an interview or recruitment test.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd