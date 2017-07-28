UPSC IFS prelims results 2017 declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC results 2017: UPSC Building at New Delhi UPSC results 2017: UPSC Building at New Delhi

UPSC has announced the result of the Indian Forest Services preliminary examination at upsc.gov.in. The result was published on July 27 night. The examination was held on June 18, 2017. The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017 is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2017.

To appear for the IFS main exam, on the successful candidates will have to fill up the DAF-IFoS and make the online payment of fee (where applicable). The DAF will be available on the Commission website from September 7 to 20, 2017 till 6 pm.

UPSC IFS results 2017, here’s how to download.

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UPSC IFS results 2017′ flashing on the right side of the page

Step 3: A new page will open displaying roll number wise results.

Step 4: Check your result and take a print out.

The cut-off marks and the answer keys of screening test held in the preliminary exam 2017 will be uploaded on the Commission website after the declaration of final result of the Indian Forest Services Examination, 2017.

