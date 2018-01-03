UPSC IFS Mains result released at upsc.gov.in, instructions for personality test

All those candidates who had appeared for the UPSC IFS mains can check their respective results at upsc.gov.in All those candidates who had appeared for the UPSC IFS mains can check their respective results at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) main examination on its official website – upsc.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The exam was conducted from December 3 to 13 last year.

UPSC IFS mains, here’s how to check your result

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘Written result: Indian Forest Service (Main) examination, 2017’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

All those who have cleared the exam have qualified for the personality test. They will have to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as TA form, etc. at the time of their personality test. It will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069 and the dates for the same will be announced soon.

The mark-sheets of candidates will be published on the website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting interview/personality test) and will remain available for a period of 60 days.

