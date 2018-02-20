UPSC IFS Main result 2017: Released at upsc.gov.in, Vaibhava Srivastava tops the exam

UPSC IFS main result 2017: The merit list released contains the names of all those who have been recommended for appointment. The merit list released contains the names of all those who have been recommended for appointment.

UPSC IFS main result: The final result of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) main examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — upsc.gov.in. The main written examination was conducted from December 3 to 13 last year and the personality test was carried out this month only. The merit list released contains the names of all those who have been recommended for appointment. Total 110 candidates have qualified.

UPSC IFS Main result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘Final result: IFS (Main) examination 2017’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and names of the finally selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Vaibhava Srivastava has topped the exam with the first rank. The marks of candidates will be available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publication of result and will remain available for a period of 60 days.

