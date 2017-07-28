UPSC IES/ ISS exam results 2017 declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC selects officers for Central government’s administrative posts UPSC selects officers for Central government’s administrative posts

UPSC has released the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination 2017 results at upsc.gov.in. The exam was held in May this year. The successful candidates have to appear for the personality test is scheduled to be held in September 2017. All the successful candidates have to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.) available from July 31 to August 21 till 6 pm.

UPSC IES/ ISS results 2017, here’s how to download.

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UPSC IES/ ISS results 2017′ flashing on the right side of the page

Step 3: A new page will open displaying roll number wise results.

Step 4: Check your result and take a print out.

The mark-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.

Union Public Service Commission also has a facilitation counter at its campus where candidates can inquire about their examination on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.

