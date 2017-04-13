UPSC IES exam 2017: Admit cards available at upsc.gov.in, check here

UPSC IES exam 2017: The candidates would be required to bring this e-admit card to the examination hall on the day of the exam. UPSC IES exam 2017: The candidates would be required to bring this e-admit card to the examination hall on the day of the exam.

UPSC IES 2017: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for the Indian Economic Service examination 2017. Candidates who will be appearing for the paper can download the hall ticket from the official website. There are 15 vacancies for IES posts.

The commission has notified candidates to check for discrepancies in the admit card and to notify them is any are found. For this (and any other communication with the UPSC) candidates must mention their names, roll numbers, registration IDs and name and year of the exam for which they are appearing.

Read | UPSC CAPF 2017 exam: Notification released, apply for 179 assistant commandant posts

The candidates would be required to bring this e-admit card to the examination hall on the day of the exam. The commission also asked candidates to reach the exam hall 20 minutes before the exam would commence. Mobile phones and other IT gadgets are prohibited at the exam centres although non-programmable scientific calculators will be allowed.

“Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking,” the UPSC said in a notification.’

Read | UPSC Civil Sevices 2017: Check out this sample paper for the preliminary exam

Steps to download the UPSC IES admit card:

– Go to the official website for the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for “e – Admit Card: Indian Economic Service Examination, 2017”.

– Click on the link provided.

– Read the instructions carefully and take a print out of the same.

– Log in using your registration ID or roll number.

– Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on UPSC exams, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd