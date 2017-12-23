UPSC recruitment: Apply for Legal Adviser, Director, Professor posts, salary and registration details

UPSC jobs: Apply for various vacant posts, with good salary, before January 11. Apply for various vacant posts, with good salary, before January 11.

UPSC jobs: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Legal Adviser, Director and Deputy Professor. Interested candidates are required to apply at the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of online application is January 11.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 9

Designation

Assistant Legal Adviser: 4

Assistant Director (Hindi typing and Hindi stenography): 3

Deputy Director (Examinations reforms): 1

Associate Professor (Technical) (Electronics and Communication Engineering): 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Legal Adviser: Aspirants should be holding a degree in law from a recognised university or equivalent.

Assistant Director: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with Hindi as one of the compulsory subject or with Hindi medium

Or

Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with Hindi as one of the compulsory subjects at 10+2 level.

Deputy Director: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in any branch of engineering/technology from a recognised university or equivalent.

Associate Professor: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor of engineering/bachelor of technology and master of engineering/master of technology in electronics and communication engineering with first class or equivalent either in bachelor of engineering/bachelor of technology or master of engineering/master of technology and PhD or equivalent in electronics and communication engineering.

Pay scale

Legal Adviser: Salary offered would range from Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,600.

Assistant Director: Salary offered would range from Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Deputy Director: Salary offered would range from Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,600.

Associate Professor: Salary offered would range from Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000, along with a grade pay of Rs 9,000.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a recruitment test/interview.

Important dates

The last date for submission of online application is January 11 at 11:59 pm.

The last date for printing the online submitted application is January 12 at 11:59 pm.

