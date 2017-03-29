UPSC NDA/ NA exam I 2017: Admit cards available, check here

UPSC Naval Academy exam I 2017: The exam will be held in 41 centres across the country. UPSC Naval Academy exam I 2017: The exam will be held in 41 centres across the country.

UPSC NDA/ NA exam I 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards of NDA/ NA examination I 2017. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website. The exam will take place on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

The exam will be held in 41 centres across the country. It also said the e-admit cards for non-Delhi candidates have been uploaded on the UPSC website and the admit cards for Delhi candidates will be made available soon. Candidates should note that the commission will not issue any paper admit card.

For any queries and complaints regarding the admit card, the candidates can contact the UPS Facilitation Counter over the phone (011-23381125, 011- 23385271 and 011-23098543) from 10 am to 5 pm on all days or through fax (011-23387310).

Candidates have also been advised to carry a print out of the admit card along with two photographs and an identity card on the day of the exam in case the photograph is not printed or visible on the e-admit card.

The commission also asked candidates to download the admit cards early to avoid a server rush in the last minute. It added that mobile phones are strictly prohibited at the exam centres and those who bring mobile phones will not be allowed entry.

