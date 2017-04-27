UPSC combined medical service exam 2017: Apply before May 19, check details here

UPSC combined medical service exam 2017: Apply before May 19, 2017 by 6 pm. UPSC combined medical service exam 2017: Apply before May 19, 2017 by 6 pm.

UPSC combined medical service exam 2017: The application process for the Combined Medical Service Examination under the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun. The commission on Wednesday released a notification on the exam and has asked interested candidates to apply before May 19, 2017 by 6 pm.

The selection process will be in two parts. There will be a computer based examination for 500 marks followed by a personality test for 100 marks.

The computer based exam will also have two paper— the first will contain questions on General Ability, General Medicine and Pediatrics while the secon part will have questions on Surgery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Preventive and Social Medicine. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

Read | UPSC civil services prelims exam 2017: Preparation strategy, study plan and books to read

Steps to apply online for UPSC Combined Medical Service Exam 2017:

– GO to the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

– Follow the links to the examination to find details about eligibility and other instructions.

– Click on the link on the main page to “Apply Online”.

– There are two parts to the registration process. Follow the instructions and fill in your details where it is required.

– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on UPSC exams, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 5:37 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd