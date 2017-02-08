UPSC IFS Mains exam 2016: E-summon released, check here

UPSC IFS Mains exam 2016: The results for the UPSC IFS mains exam was declared on February 3, 2017. (Express photo) UPSC IFS Mains exam 2016: The results for the UPSC IFS mains exam was declared on February 3, 2017. (Express photo)

The Union Public Service Commission has put up an e-summon for candidates who had appeared for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) mains exam which was held from November 11 to November 23, 2016. Those who qualified the written exam will be called for a personality test and should check the e-summon from the official website.

The results for the UPSC IFS mains exam was declared on February 3, 2017. Those who have not seen their results yet may do so from the official website.

Steps to check the e-summon:

– Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in).

– Click on the notification that reads “e-summon: Indian Forest Service (Main) exam 2016”.

– In the new window that opens click on the link that has been provided in the table

– Enter your seven digit roll number and type down the captcha code.

– Click “Next”.

– Take a print out of the page for further reference.

