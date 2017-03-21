UPSC IFS exam 2016: Results declared, check here

UPSC IFS exam 2016: The UPSC has also recommended provisional appointment of 11 candidates. UPSC IFS exam 2016: The UPSC has also recommended provisional appointment of 11 candidates.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Tuesday released the results for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) main examination 2016. The official release by the commission said that 110 candidates have qualified. The results are available on the official UPSC website.

There are 48 candidates who qualified from the General category, 37 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 17 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and eight from Scheduled Tribes (ST). These also include six physically handicapped persons.

The appointments will be made according to the vacancies available along with other criteria which will be taken into consideration. The UPSC has also recommended provisional appointment of 11 candidates.

The candidates’ marks may be uploaded on the website in 15 days, according to the release. Other information and clarification can be done through “facilitation counters” set up by the commission near the exam centres. These will be available on phone (011- 23385271, 23381125, 23098543) between 10 am and 5 pm.

Steps to download UPSC results:

– Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in)

– Click on “Final Result Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2016”.

– Click on the link to the PDF provided.

– Scroll down and check your roll number.

– Download the results page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

