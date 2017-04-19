UPSC Engineering Services 2017: Admit cards for main exam released, check here

UPSC Engineering Services 2017: The preliminary exam for the UPSC Engineering Services 2017 was conducted on January 8, 2017. UPSC Engineering Services 2017: The preliminary exam for the UPSC Engineering Services 2017 was conducted on January 8, 2017.

UPSC Engineering Services 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Engineering Services main examination 2017. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary round and have been waiting for the mains admit card can download the same from the UPSC website.

The preliminary exam for the UPSC Engineering Services 2017 was conducted on January 8, 2017, the results for which were published on February 23. The commission is conducting the main exam to fill about 440 vacant engineer posts in various departments in the central government.

The commission has also asked candidates to bring a print out of the e-admit card to the exam hall on the day of the test. Candidates have been advised to reach the centre 20 minutes before the examination is scheduled to begin as candidates who are more than 10 minutes late for the exam will not be allowed inside.

Candidates may bring pocket calculators which are non-programmable but will not be allowed to use mobile phones and other electronic and communication devices during the exam. Those who do not have a clear photograph on their admit cards must bring their identity proof and two passport size photographs.

Steps to download UPSC Engineering Services main 2017 admit card:

– Go to the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for “e – Admit Card: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2017”.

– Follow the link provided.

– Read the instructions carefully.

– Log in using your registration ID or roll number.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

