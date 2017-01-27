UPSC CDS exam 2016: Results declared, check here

UPSC CDS exam 2016: The courses begin in April, 2017. (Express photo) UPSC CDS exam 2016: The courses begin in April, 2017. (Express photo)

UPSC CDS exam 2016: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) Examination 2016 on Friday. The examination was held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission into Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai for 105th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and 19th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

The courses begin in April, 2017. The Government had announced that 175 seats for for men and 5 seats for women are available. The results form the Medical Examination have not been taken into account, which makes all candidature provisional.

For the 105th Short Service Commission Course, the list also includes names of candidates recommended through the same exam for the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying ) Training Course(s).

Steps to check the results.

– Go to the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in)

– Click on “Final Result for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2016 (Officers Training Academy)”

– Click again and a PDF will open.

– Scroll down to see the list of candidates selected.

– Download the copy and take a print-out of the same for further reference.

