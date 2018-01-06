UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) prelims 2018: Last day important tips

UPSC ESE 2018: The exam is conducted for filling engineering positions in various departments of the central government. UPSC ESE 2018: The exam is conducted for filling engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

UPSC ESE 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 tomorrow, on January 7. The exam is conducted for filling engineering positions in various departments of the central government. Last year, the Commission had also stated that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each centre except in Delhi, Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. The centres have been allotted on a “first-apply-first-allot” basis.

Selection process: Those candidates who qualify the preliminary round will have to appear for the main exam, dates of which will be released later. Those who clear the mains will then be called for the interview round.

UPSC ESE 2018, here are some last moment tips for the exam

Admit card: Make sure that you keep your admit card in your bag a night before. The card will contain all the important details such as roll number, name, examination venue, exam duration etc. Without the same, you won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

If your photograph is not visible or available on the admit card, carry identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as voter ID, passport, driving license or aadhaar card along with the printout of the admit card.

Sample paper: You don’t need to start memorising a new topic one day before the exam. If you want to see how well is your preparation, you may visit the official website- upsc.gov-in and practice last year papers or mock test which are available.

Stationary: Do not forget to keep a black ball point pen for the exam.

Examination venue: Check the exact location of your exam centre one night before so as to avoid confusion next day.

Time management: While attempting the paper, do not devote too much time on a particular question. If you don’t know the answer or are confused regarding it, skip it for the time being and focus on questions you are 100 per cent sure of. This will not only save time but will also increase your efficiency.

