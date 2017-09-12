UPSC engineering services exam final result 2017 declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC engineering services exam final result 2017: A total of 500 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different disciplines for 548 vacancies. UPSC engineering services exam final result 2017: A total of 500 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different disciplines for 548 vacancies.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the engineering services examination 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can check their result from the official website of the commission (upsc.gov.in).

The candidates have been selected the basis of the engineering services exam which was conducted in May 2017 along with the interviews and personality tests which were conducted later in the months of July and September, 2017.

A total of 500 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different disciplines for 548 vacancies which were available for group A and B posts. Other than this, 67 candidates have been selected for provisional recommendation.

The commission also announced that the mark sheets will be available for download “within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result”.

Posts:

Civil engineering- 258 recommended (30 provisional) for 291 vacancies

Mechanical engineering- 135 recommended (24 provisional) for 142 vacancies

Electrical engineering- 59 recommended (8 provisional) for 65 vacancies

Electronics and telecommunication engineering- 48 recommended (5 provisional) for 50 vacancies

Steps to check UPSC engineering services exam final result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for UPSC.

Step 2: Click on the notification for “Final Result: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2017”

Step 3: Follow the link provided for the result.

Step 4: Scroll down the PDF to check for your roll number.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

