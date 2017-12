UPSC has released the result of Combined Medical Services exam (final) at its official website. UPSC has released the result of Combined Medical Services exam (final) at its official website.

UPSC: The result of the Combined Medical Services examination (final) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website – upsc.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website itself. The result has been compiled on the basis of the computer based examination (part 1) held on August 13 and personality test (part 2) held from October to December.

The selected candidates will be recruited to the posts of:

— Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the railways

— Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service

— Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service

— General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

— General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation

UPSC Combined Medical Services exam 2017, here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on ‘Final result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Total 637 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Candidature of 185 recommended candidates with has been kept provisional till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates.

