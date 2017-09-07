UPSC Combined Medical Service exam 2017: Results declared at upsc.gov.in

Successful candidates have to keep their certificates ready and check before hand for the personality test. Successful candidates have to keep their certificates ready and check before hand for the personality test.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Combined Medical Service Examination at upsc.gov.in. The medical exam was held on August 13. The selection process will be in two parts. There will be a computer-based examination for 500 marks followed by a personality test for 100 marks.

Steps to check the UPSC Combined Medical Services result 2017:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of UPSC

Step 2: On the right hand side, click on the ‘Written Result – Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017’ link

Step 3: Your result will be displayed along with rules and regulations regarding the result. Scroll down the PDF file to check your roll number in the list.

Earlier, the commission had published a notification inviting eligible candidates to sit for the CMS exam and has asked interested candidates to apply before May 19, 2017 by 6 pm.

UPSC will select candidates for the 710 posts of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railway, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

