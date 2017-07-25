UPSC Combined Medical Service exam 2017 admit card out at upsc.gov.in

For each wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. For each wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

The e-admit card for the Combined Medical Service Examination under the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been released at upsc.gov.in. The medical exam will be conducted on August 13. The selection process will be in two parts. There will be a computer based examination for 500 marks followed by a personality test for 100 marks.

The computer based exam will also have two paper — the first will contain questions on General Ability, General Medicine and Pediatrics. In the second part, there will have questions on Surgery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Preventive and Social Medicine. For each wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

UPSC admit card 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for UPSC mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘what’s news’ section towards the right side, click on “Admit card for Combined Medical Service Examination 2017”.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully

Step 4: Enter the details like your registration number, date of birth.

Step 5: The admit card will appear

Step 6: Take a print out and avoid multiple downloads

Candidates are not permitted to use calculators for answering objective type papers. They should, therefore not bring the same inside the examination hall.

Earlier, the commission had published a notification inviting eligible candidates to sit for the CMS exam and has asked interested candidates to apply before May 19, 2017 by 6 pm.

UPSC will select candidates for the posts of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railway, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

