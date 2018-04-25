UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist exam 2018 begins from June 29: Check time table at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist exam 2018: The examination will be conducted between June 29, 2018 to July 1, 2018 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist exam 2018: The examination will be conducted between June 29, 2018 to July 1, 2018

Union Public Service Commission has released the examination dates for the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2018. The examination will be conducted between June 29, 2018 to July 1, 2018. The official notification has been released at the official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who are appearing for the examinations can check the official websites for details on examinations.

Examination details:

Candidates competing for selection to the posts of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and

Jr. Hydrogeologist are required to appear in the common General English paper on June 29,

2018.

Candidates appearing for Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist will be required to

appear for examination on 29th & 30th June, 2018.

Candidates competing for selection for the post of Jr. Hydrologists only will be

required to appear in the examination on 29th, 30th June (Forenoon) and on 1st July, 2018.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist exam 2018: Timetable

June 29

9 AM to 12 Noon

General English

2 PM to 5 PM

Geology Paper I

Geophysics Paper I

Chemistry Paper I

June 30, 2018

9 AM to 12 Noon

Geology Paprer II

Geophysics Paper II

Chemistry Paper II

2 to 5 PM

Geology Paper III

Geophysics Paper III

Chemistry Paper III

July 1, 2018

9 AM to 12 Noon

Hydrogeology

Vacancy details:

Category I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines).

(i) Geologist, Group A : 24

(ii) Geophysicist, Group A : 17

(iii) Chemist. Group A : 06

Category II : (Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources)

(i) Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 23

Exam pattern

The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan:

Part I — Written examination will be held

Part II. – Interview/ personality test

