UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist exam 2017 results out at upsc.gov.in

UPSC official website photo UPSC official website photo

The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2017 on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The written exam was held on May 12.

UPSC Geo-Scientist and Geologist results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘what’s new’ section, click on the ‘Geo-Scientist and Geologist results 2017′ link

Step 3: A pdf file will open. Check your roll number

Step 4: Download and take a print, if needed.

Vacancy details

Category 1: Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines

Geologist, Group A : 40 posts

Geophysicist, Group A : 40 posts

Chemist. Group A : 25 posts

Category 2: Posts in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources

Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 33 posts

Candidates who have qualified for the personality test have to bring following documents:

– Class 10 or matriculation certificate to verify age

– All educational certificates

– Original degrees for concerned post applied for

– Two passport size copies of your photograph

– Relevant certificates for reserved category

The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified for the personality test will be published on UPSC website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting personality test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 60 days.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd