UPSC CMSE 2018: Release of official notification delayed, check details

UPSC CMSE 2018: The notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018, which was scheduled to be released on April 11, will now be out sometime later. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 22. Also from this year, general ability has been removed from the syllabus of Paper I. UPSC had earlier issued a notification stating that the changes “will be made effective from CMSE 2018.”

Exam scheme

The exam will be computer-based and the duration of the same will be two-hours. Both the papers of the CMSE will be of MBBS standard where objective type questions will be asked. Paper-I shall comprise 120 questions from General Medicine (96) and Paediatrics (24). Earlier 30 questions were asked from the subject of ‘General Ability’.

Paper-2 will be of 250 marks and will include surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, preventive and social medicine. The time duration of the same will be two hours respectively.

The total number of questions in both the papers will be 120. A penalty will be charged for each wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify in the computer-based examination will be called for the interview/personality test to be conducted by the Commission. The interview for personality test is held to test the general knowledge and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study and also in the nature of a personality test to assess the candidate’s intellectual curiosity and integrity of character.

