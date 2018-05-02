UPSC CMS 2018: Official notification released; check eligibility, exam scheme and dates

UPSC CMS 2018: The last date for submission of online application is May 26 by 6 pm. The last date for submission of online application is May 26 by 6 pm.

UPSC CMS 2018: The official notification of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), 2018 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on their official website. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website —upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of online application is May 26 by 6 pm. The exam will be conducted on July 22, 2018. Eligible candidates will be issued an admit card three weeks before the exam. After the admit card is released, a demo module for the same will also be made available at upsc.gov.in

The selection will be done on the basis of a computer based examination and a personality test. It will be conducted for two objective type papers. Each paper will be carrying a maximum of 250 marks. The duration of both the papers will be two hours. The aspirants are required to pay Rs 200 as the application fee.

Vacancy details

Designation

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services: 16

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services: 138

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Those who have appeared or have yet to appear at the final MBBS examination may also apply. Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the examination.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 32 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Examination scheme and pattern

Computer based examination (500 marks): It will be conducted for two objective type papers. Each paper will be carrying a maximum of 250 marks. The duration of both the papers will be two hours.

Personality test (100 marks):

The personality test will test the general knowledge and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study. It will also evaluate the candidate’s intellectual curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgement and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, integrity of character, initiative and capability for leadership.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply can fill in the online application form at upsconline.nic.in

Application fee: The aspirants are required to pay Rs 200 as the fee either by depositing the same in any branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using visa/master/RuPay credit/debit card. Female/SC/ST/PH candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd