UPSC civil services result 2017: Marks released, topper Durishetty Anudeep gets 55.6 per cent

UPSC civil services 2017 marks: The marks of candidates who have cleared the civil services examination 2017 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at the official website — upsc.gov.in. A total of 990 candidates (750 men and 240 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. This year, Hyderabad’s Durishetty Anudeep has topped the UPSC Civil Services examination with 55.60 per cent. The 28-year old Indian Revenue Service Officer has obtained 1,126 marks — 950 in the written test and 176 in the interview — out of 2,025. The main exam is of 1,750 marks and the interview 275.

Second rank holder, Anu Kumari has secured 55.50 per cent or 1,124 marks (937 in written and 187 in interview).

55.40 per cent has been obtained by Sachin Gupta, who ranked third — 946 in the written exam and 176 in the interview. The civil services examination was conducted on June 18, 2017 and the Commission declared the result of the same on April 27. Himankshi Bharadwaj, who got the 990th rank, got 40.98 per cent marks — 830 (687 in written and 143 in interview).



The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

