UPSC Civil Services prelims results 2017 declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC has announced the result of civil services preliminary examination at upsc.gov.in. The result was published on July 27 night. The examination was held on June 18, 2017. This year, the candidates have found the paper tougher as there were questions on Goods and Services Tax (GST), benami transactions and schemes run by the central government.

The aspirants were also asked questions related to National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), ‘Vidyanjali Yojana’ and ‘Smart India Hackathon’, all of which are the NDA government’s initiatives.

Lakhs of aspirants appeared in the preliminary examination held across the country can view their result by following the steps written below:

UPSC Civil Services results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UPSC Civil Services results 2017′ flashing on the right side of the page

Step 3: A new page will open displaying roll number wise results.

Step 4: Check your result and take a print out.

All the qualified candidates have to fill up the DAF (CSM) online and submit it online to participate in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017 scheduled to be held on Saturday, October, 28, 2017. The candidates can find the DAF (CSM) on August 17 on the official website of the commission till 6 pm.

