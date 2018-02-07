UPSC CSE prelims 2018 notification to release today, check registration details at upsc.gov.in

UPSC civil services prelims 2018: The official notification for the civil services preliminary examination will be released today. The official notification for the civil services preliminary examination will be released today.

UPSC civil services exam 2018: The official notification for the civil services preliminary examination will be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today on its official website – upsc.gov.in. All those who are interested in applying for this competitive exam are required to check out the registration and other important details such as that of eligibility, exam scheme, patter etc at the website itself. The exam is conducted to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Exam pattern

The preliminary test comprises of Paper-I and Paper-II. .

In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with minimum 33 per cent marks.

Negative marks for every question is one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The questions in Paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.

Important dates

UPSC Civil Service exam calendar 2018:

Last date to apply for the exam: March 6

Date of commencement of preliminary exam: June 3

Date of commencement of Civil service main exams: October 1

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd