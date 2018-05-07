UPSC Civil Services prelims 2018: Download admit card at upsc.gov.in

UPSC prelims admit card 2018: The admit card for the civil services preliminary examination has been released. UPSC prelims admit card 2018: The admit card for the civil services preliminary examination has been released.

UPSC prelims admit card 2018: The admit card for the civil services preliminary examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, on May 7. All those candidates who have applied for the examination can download their respective cards at the official website — upsc.gov.in. UPSC will conduct the civil services prelims 2018 exam on June 3, 2018. Those who will crack the recruitment exam will have to then appear for the mains. The registration for the civil services preliminary examination 2018 started from February 7.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of civil services examination 2018 is approximately 782 which include 27 vacancies reserved for P.H category, that is, 07 vacancies for LDCP, 08 posts for B/LV and 12 vacancies for H.I., the notification said. Last year, UPSC had released notification to recruit around 980 officers which were considered lowest in the past five years, this year it further goes down.

UPSC prelims admit card 2018: How to download

– Log on to the official website for the UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

– Click on the notification for the admit card of the UPSC civil service prelims 2018

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit them

– Download the admit card and take a print out for further reference

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. As per the decision taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and interview/ personality test) through the public portals.

