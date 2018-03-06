UPSC civil services (preliminary) exam 2018: Registration ends today, apply at upsc.gov.in

UPSC civil services 2018: All those aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – upsc.gov.in All those aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – upsc.gov.in

UPSC civil services 2018: The registration process for the civil services preliminary examination will be ending today, on March 6, by 6 pm. All those aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 3, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of any of university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Online application for various examinations of UPSC’

Step 3: Click on part 1 of registration

Step 4: Read the instructions and click on ‘Yes’

Step 5: In the provided fields, enter all the required details such as name, gender, nationality, education etc and click on continue

Step 6: Move to the second part of registration and make the payment, select examination centre, upload photograph and signature and agree to the declaration

Exam stages

The exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd