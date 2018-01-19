UPSC civil services mains 2018: Personality test date, time released at upsc.gov.in, important instructions

The dates along with timings are available at the official website – upsc.gov.in. The dates along with timings are available at the official website – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC civil services mains 2018 interview: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview/personality test schedule for all those candidates who cleared the main examination. The exam was conducted from October 28 to November 3, 2017. The dates along with timings are available at the official website – upsc.gov.in. The personality test round will begin from February 19. Finally selected candidates will then be recruited for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

UPSC civil services interview 2018, steps to check schedule

Step 1: Log on to the official website – upsc.nic.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘Interview schedule: Civil services (main) examination, 2017’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the candidates along with the allotted time and date

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Important instructions

Candidates are required to carry their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents at the time of their personality test. It will be held in the office of the UPSC at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

