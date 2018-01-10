UPSC Civil Services (Main) examination 2017 result declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC conducted the civil services main examination 2017 for selection to the IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services. UPSC conducted the civil services main examination 2017 for selection to the IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services.

UPSC civil services mains 2017 result: The result of civil services main examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at its official website – upsc.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check out their respective results at the official website itself. The exam was conducted from October 28 to November 3, 2017 for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

Those who have been selected will now have to appear for a personality test. They will have to carry their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents at the time of their personality test.

UPSC civil services 2017 result, steps how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab for ‘Written results’

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017’

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The personality test will most probably commence from February 19 and will be held in the office of the UPSC at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon letter can be downloaded from the website from January 18.

