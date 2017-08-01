UPSC civil service preliminary exam 2017: Supreme court dismisses plea claiming question ambiguity in June paper

UPSC civil service preliminary exam 2017: Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said there a question held multiple correct answers based on two schools of thought. UPSC civil service preliminary exam 2017: Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said there a question held multiple correct answers based on two schools of thought.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea regarding the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination 2017. The plea sought the removal of alleged wrong questions in the paper or the addition of grace marks.

The bench dismissed the plea saying that the move did not hold any merit and that the petitioner had did not provide any representation to the UPSC claiming that there was more than one correct answer to a question. Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said there a question held multiple correct answers based on two schools of thought.

He added that the UPSC had declared the preliminary results but will only publish the answer key after the entire process— including the main exam and the interview— comes to a close.

UPSC’s advocate P S Patwalia said the petitioner’s challenge is invalid as there were 35 candidates who submitted representations and the petitioner was not among them. He added that the expert panel found no ambiguity in the paper and the representations have been rejected.

The bench backed this argument saying that candidates of the all-India services exam are expected to go by the books and not rely on theories of researchers. The court has earlier agreed to look at a plea that claimed that there were two or more questions in the UPSC civil service preliminary exam 2017 which had multiple answers and could be subject to interpretation.

