UPSC civil service exam schedule 2018 released, prelims on June 3

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the tentative examination calendar for 2018 and has announced that the civil services preliminary examination will be conducted on June 3. Candidates preparing for this exam can note the important dates from the official website or check the calendar below. UPSC will release the notification on February 7 and the candidates can apply from March 6 onwards.

UPSC Civil Service exam calendar 2018:

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Notification to release for Civil service exams 2018

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Last date to apply for the exam

Sunday, June 3, 2018

Date of commencement of preliminary exam

Monday, October 1, 2018

Date of commencement of Civil service main exams

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview. Every year, UPSC releases vacancy details and invite eligible candidates for the selection in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

UPSC Civil Service exam calendar 2017:

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Paper 1- Essay (9 am to 12 pm)

Monday, October 30, 2017

Paper 2- General studies I (9 am to 12 pm)

Paper 3- General studies II (2 pm to 5 pm)

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Paper 4- General studies III (9 am to 12 pm)

Paper 5- General studies IV (2 pm to 5 pm)

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Paper A- Indian language (9 am to 12 pm

Paper B- English (2 pm to 5 pm)

Friday, November 3, 2017

Paper 6- Optional paper (9 am to 12 pm)

Paper 7- Optional paper 2 (2 pm to 5 pm)

