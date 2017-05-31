UPSC Civil Service exam 2016: Results declared, Nandini K R bags top position

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the Civil Service exams that were conducted in 2016. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website (see steps below to know how).

Nandini K R topped the UPSC Civil Services examination this time. She is closely followed by Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and G Ronanki gets at the second and third positions, respectively.

Steps to download UPSC civil services result 2016:

– Go to the official website for the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the civil service results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and keep a copy for further reference.

