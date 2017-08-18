UPSC civil service exam 2017: Main exam detailed application form to be released today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Service exam 2017: The main exams will take place from October 28, 2017 to November 3, 2017. UPSC Civil Service exam 2017: The main exams will take place from October 28, 2017 to November 3, 2017.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the detailed application forms (DAF) for the civil service main examinations 2017 today. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can apply for the same from the official website.

The DAF for UPSC civil service main exam 2017 was supposed to be made available on August 17, but this has been postponed by a day. The main exams will take place from October 28, 2017 to November 3, 2017. The exams will include papers on essay-writing, general studies, languages and and optional paper. Only those candidates who have cleared the preliminary exams can appear for the main exam.

The optional paper I (paper VI) will be conducted on November 3 in the morning session. It will include questions on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Anthropology, Botany, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Commerce & Accountancy, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Geography, Geology, History, Law, Management, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Medical Science, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science & International Relations, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Statistics, Zoology and Literature.

On November 1, the UPSC will conduct the language papers. The morning paper will be conducted for regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script), Tamil, Telugu or Urdu. The afternoon paper will be for the English language.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd