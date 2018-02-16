UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2018: Download e-admit card at upsc.gov.in, exam on March 4

UPSC CISF LDCE 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4.

UPSC CISF LDCE 2018 admit card: The e-admit card for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those candidates who has registered for the same can download their respective cards from the official website – upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4. No paper e-admit card will be issued.

UPSC CISF LDCE 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘e-Admit card: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE – 2018’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your CISF/roll number, date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those who clear the exam will then have to undergo a the physical standards/physical efficiency test and medical standard tests by CISF. Those who will qualify in the medical tests will be then called for the interview/personality test, which will carry 200 marks.

