UPSC CDS II exam results 2016 declared at upsc.gov.in, 328 candidates qualified

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2016. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result which are available for download on the official website.

About 328 candidates have qualified for the interview rounds to be held by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. Those who clear the interview rounds will be selected for the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Read | UPSC civil service exam 2017: Main exam detailed application form released, click here

There are 175 vacancies for men in the 106th Short Service Commission Course and 11 positions for wimen in the Commission’s non-technical course. So far, about 258 men and 70 women have cleared the exam. The marks will be available within 15 days of the declaration of the final result.

Steps to check UPSC CDS II exam results 2016:

Step 1: Go to the official website for UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for the CDS II exam 2016.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the final result.

Step 4: Scroll down the PDF to check your name and roll number.

Step 5: Save a copy of the result for further reference.

