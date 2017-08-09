UPSC CDS II 2017: Notification released, exam on November 19

Indian Military Academy Indian Military Academy

The Union Public Service Commission has invited eligible candidates for CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination II, 2017. The aspirants have to submit an online application by September 8 (till 6 pm) on the official website — upsconline.nic.in. The Commission will conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination on November 19, 2017.

Vacancy details for UPSC CDS II

Indian Army, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun — 100

Indian Navy, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala – 45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad — 32 (Pre-Flying)

SSC Course (NT) (For Men), Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai— 225

SSC Women (Non-Technical), Officers Training Academy, Chennai – 12

The applicants who wish to join Air Force Academy must indicate AFA as the first choice, as they have to be administered Computer Pilot Selection System (CPSS) and/or pilot aptitude battery test at one of the AFSBs and AF Medicals at CentralEstablishment/Institute of Aviation Medicines.

Eligibility

Age: The male candidate should be not less than July 2, 1994 born and not later than July 1, 1999. For the Indian Air Force, age should be 20 to 24 years.

While the unmarried male candidates are only eligible to apply in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, only married candidates above 25 years of age can apply in the latter.

Educational qualifications: The candidate has to be either (i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy— Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.(ii) For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.(iii) For Air Force Academy — Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application fee: The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The fees is exempted for reserved category candidates.

How to apply for UPSC CDS II 2017

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link UPSC CDS 2017

Step 3: In part I registration, applicants have to submit basic information.

Step 4: In part II, fill the payment details and choice of exam centre, upload your photo and sign

Step 5: Save it and take a print out for further reference

