UPSC CDS II results 2016 declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

UPSC CDS II results 2016: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Combined Defence Service Examination II 2016. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result from the official website of the UPSC.

The Commission has released three lists of the selected candidates. A total of 265 candidates have qualified the exam (this includes candidates who have appeared for and cleared more than one paper). Among them, there are 168 candidates who cleared the CDS exam for the Indian Military Academy, 81 for the Indian Naval Academy and 16 for the Indian Air Force. Read | UPSC Civil Services topper offers first salary to Alva’s Foundation, click here

The exams were conducted in October 2016 and there are 150, 45 and 32 vacancies in the IMA, INA and IAF respectively. The have been prepared without taking into consideration the medical exam and the document verification process.

“In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters,” the UPSC announced in a notice. It added that the marks of the candidates will be available once the final results are declared. Read | Ummul Kher didn’t let rare disorder, family pressure stop her from cracking UPSC Civil Services, click here

Steps to check UPSC CDS exam results 2016:

– Go to the official site for the Commission (upsc.gov.in)

– Click on the notification that says “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2016”.

– Click on the link provided for the results in the new page.

– A PDF will open. Scroll down to check your name and roll number in the lists provided.

– Keep a copy of this PDF for further reference.

