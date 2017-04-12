UPSC CAPF 2017 exam: Notification released, apply for 179 posts

UPSC CAPF 2017: Those interested in applying must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. UPSC CAPF 2017: Those interested in applying must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination for recruitment of Assistant Commandants on July 23, 2017. The exam will be held to recruit a total of 179 posts in the forces comprising of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The last date to fill online applications is upto May 5, 2017 till 6 pm. Following steps will make filling the form easier for the candidates:

Steps to fill UPSC CAPF 2017 forms

Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, enter the UPSC exam link

A new page will open displaying two part of registration

Click on part I

In Part I registration, candidate will have to fill basic information.

In Part-II registration, fill payment detaisl, exam centre and upload photo and signature

Read the instruction carefully

Eligibility:

Educational qualification

Those interested in applying must be holding a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Age limits : A candidate should be 20 years old and must not be over 25 years. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Fees: Rs 200 for general category.

UPSC CAPF 2017 vacancy details

BSF 28

CRPF 65

CISF 23

SSB 63

Last year, UPSC conducted the exam for a total of 270 posts, however this year the number of vacancies have gone down.

Selection process: The candidates would be selected on the basis of a written examination, physical and medical standards tests, physical efficiency test (PET) and interview/ personality test.

