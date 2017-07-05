UPSC Assistant Divisional Dental Surgeons recruitment results out at upsc.gov.in

UPSC recuitment 2017: The combined computer-based recruitment test for the same was conducted on December 18 last year and those who cleared the online exam appeared for interview rounds from June 12 to June 16 this year. UPSC recuitment 2017: The combined computer-based recruitment test for the same was conducted on December 18 last year and those who cleared the online exam appeared for interview rounds from June 12 to June 16 this year.

UPSC recuitment 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notice regarding the recruitment of Assistant Divisional Dental Surgeons in the Indian Railways. The results have been declared and 12 candidates have been selected for the posts.

The combined computer-based recruitment test for the same was conducted on December 18 last year and those who cleared the online exam appeared for interview rounds from June 12 to June 16 this year, the results for which are now available.

There are 13 vacancies for the post and the result for one post has been kept vacant “due to the pending court/CAT case”, the UPSC said in a notice released on July 4. It also announced that the marks of unsuccessful candidates and cut off marks will be uploaded to the official website once the recruitment process is over.

The following are the 12 candidates who qualified the UPSC Assistant Divisional Dental Surgeon recruitment exams:

– Parul Mutneja (0006839)

– Ankita Dhareula (0002285)

– Surbhi Thakkar (0004136)

– Jyoti Ahlawat (0009385)

– Ashish Ranjan (0005097)

– Deepti Sawla (0007252)

– Dharmaraj S (0005467)

– Arti Yadav (0002591)

– Sarita Yadav (0006007)

– Sapna Kumari (0004465)

– Nitin Sharma (0007255)

– Deenadayalan E (0003358)

