UPPSC State Service exam 2017: Apply for 251 posts, check here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released an advertisement for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service examination 2017. There are 251 vacancies with the pay scale of Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

The candidates will be selected through three stages. There will first be a preliminary exam which, once cleared will give candidates access to participate in the main written examination. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their results in the written exam and an interview.

Important Dates:

Last date to submit exam fee in bank: March 22, 2017

Last date to submit application form: March 27, 2017

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 21 year old and should not have crossed 40 years as on July 1, 2017.

– Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree from any nationally recognised university.

– Further qualifications required for specific posts are mentioned in the advertisement published on the official website.

Exam fees for online application:

Unreserved category- Rs 125

Reserved (SC/ST) category- Rs 65

Handicapped – Rs 25

Steps to apply online:

– Go to the official UPPSC website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

– Click on the link to apply online.

– View the user instructions and the advertisement in the “A-2/E-1/2017 , 22/02/2017” row.

– Click on “Apply”.

– See the details and click on “candidate registration”.

– Select “yes” or “no” in the option of whether you have ever applied online against any Post, published by the UPPSC.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and register.

– If you have already registered before, fill in your old registration number or your details.

– Follow the instructions to apply.

– Download a copy of the application form for further reference.

