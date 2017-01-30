UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2017: Apply for 3838 posts, check here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the applications for Staff Nurse (Male/Female) Examination 2017. Candidates can download the application form the official website. There are 3838 post that are available.
Important dates:
Last date to submit application- February 13, 2017
Last date to deposit fees- February 9, 2017
Age limit: 21- 40 years
Posts available:
Staff Nurse (Male)- 448
Staff Nurse (Female)- 3390
Total: 3838
Fees:
General and OBC categories- Rs 125
SC and ST categories- Rs 65
Handicapped- Rs 25
Eligibility:
1) For direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Female) you must:
– Have passed High School Examination with Science
– Have passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or
– Have passed an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.
– Possess a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery
– Possess a BSc Degree in Nursing registrable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.
– Possess a registration certificate as Nurse and Midwife from the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council.
2) For direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Male) you must:
– Have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh
– Have passed an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto
– Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or BSc Degree in Nursing registrable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.
– Possess diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.
– Possess registration certificate from UP Nurses and Midwives Council as Nurse and Psychiatry.
Steps to apply:
– Go to the official UPPSC website (uppsc.up.nic.in)
– Click on “All notifications/advertisements at the top left hand corner of the screen.
– In the row of “स्टाफ नर्स परीक्षा” there are options for “user instructions” and “view advertisement”. Click on these and read through them carefully.
– Click on Apply in the “स्टाफ नर्स परीक्षा” row.
– Fill in the fields and click submit.
– Take a print out of the application for further reference.
