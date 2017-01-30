UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2017: Apply for 3838 posts, check here

UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2017: There are 3838 posts available. (Express photo) UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2017: There are 3838 posts available. (Express photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the applications for Staff Nurse (Male/Female) Examination 2017. Candidates can download the application form the official website. There are 3838 post that are available.

Important dates:

Last date to submit application- February 13, 2017

Last date to deposit fees- February 9, 2017

Age limit: 21- 40 years

Posts available:

Staff Nurse (Male)- 448

Staff Nurse (Female)- 3390

Total: 3838

Fees:

General and OBC categories- Rs 125

SC and ST categories- Rs 65

Handicapped- Rs 25

Eligibility:

1) For direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Female) you must:

– Have passed High School Examination with Science

– Have passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or

– Have passed an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.

– Possess a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery

– Possess a BSc Degree in Nursing registrable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.

– Possess a registration certificate as Nurse and Midwife from the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council.

2) For direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Male) you must:

– Have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh

– Have passed an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto

– Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or BSc Degree in Nursing registrable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.

– Possess diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.

– Possess registration certificate from UP Nurses and Midwives Council as Nurse and Psychiatry.

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official UPPSC website (uppsc.up.nic.in)

– Click on “All notifications/advertisements at the top left hand corner of the screen.

– In the row of “स्टाफ नर्स परीक्षा” there are options for “user instructions” and “view advertisement”. Click on these and read through them carefully.

– Click on Apply in the “स्टाफ नर्स परीक्षा” row.

– Fill in the fields and click submit.

– Take a print out of the application for further reference.

