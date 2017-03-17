UPPSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 529 posts, check details here

UPPSC recruitment 2017: Candidates must pay the application fee before April 13, 2017. UPPSC recruitment 2017: Candidates must pay the application fee before April 13, 2017.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment in 529 posts in various departments in the state. The last date to apply for the same is April 18, 2017. Interested candidates can apply for the same from the official website.

Candidates must pay the application fee before April 13, 2017 and upload all relevant documents while applying online.

Application fee:

General category/OBC- Rs 105

SC/ST- Rs 65

Physically handicapped- Rs 25

Posts available:

Statistical Officer, Forest and Wildlife Department- 2

Lecturer, Shiksha Vibhag- 53

Registrar, Department of Higher Education- 12

Lecturers, Department of Higher Education- 408

Scientific Officer, Forensic Science Laboratory- 54

Steps to apply through UPPSC:

– Go to the UPPSC official website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

– Go to the notifications/advertisements on the site.

– Go through the instructions provided in the “direct recruitment” row.

– Click on “Apply”.

– Beside your preferred post, click on “candidate registration”.

– If you have not applied before, select “No” and register and log in, or else click “Yes”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

