UPPSC RO/ARO admit card 2018 released, download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO admit card: The admit card for the review officer and assistant review officer (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) preliminary exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website — uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 8 onwards.

UPPSC RO admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Important Alerts’, click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

Step 4: Click on ‘Download admit card’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The online registration for the recruitment started on December 30 and ended on January 30. A total of 465 vacancies will be filled through this. Those who will clear the prelims will then appear for the mains exam. There will be two sections in the paper — General Studies and General Hindi. The last stage will be of interview.

