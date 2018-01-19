UPPSC prelims exam 2017: Result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, check list of qualified candidates

UPPSC prelims 2017 result: The result of combined staff/upper subordinate preliminary examination has been released at the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. The result of combined staff/upper subordinate preliminary examination has been released at the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC prelims 2017 result: The result of combined staff/upper subordinate preliminary examination has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. Total 4,55,297 applications were received for the recruitment and 2,46,654 candidates had appeared for the same. Total 677 posts will be filled through this. 14,032 candidates have qualified for the main examination and the notification regarding the same will be released soon. The final answer keys of all the four sets -A, B, C and D are available at the website. The exam was conducted on September 24.

UPPSC prelims 2017 result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, under ‘Information bulletin’, click on ‘List of candidates qualified for combined state/upper subordinate’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of all the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

