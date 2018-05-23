UPPSC PCS Mains 2017: Exam dates announced, check at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Mains 2017: The examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 18 to July 6, 2018 UPPSC PCS Mains 2017: The examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 18 to July 6, 2018

UPPSC PCS Mains 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the exam dates for the combined staff/ upper subordinate mains examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 18 to July 6, 2018. Candidates can check the examination schedule from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission will release the admit card soon. Candidates who will appear for the examination have to download admit card from the official website.

Around 14,032 candidates will appear for the mains examination for the post of 677 Deputy collectors. Earlier, 4,55,297 applications were received for the recruitment and 2,46,654 candidates had appeared for the preliminary examination.

UPPSC Mains 2018: Know how to download admit card

Step1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services mains exam’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

Step 4: Download the admit card

The admit card will contain details of venue etc therefore remember to carry it in the exam hall.

Selection process

The candidates who will clear the Mains examinations have to appear for an interview.

Pay scale

The candidates who will be selected will be in the pay scale of Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

